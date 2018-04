Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The AHSAA baseball playoffs started on Friday for Classes 1A-6A. 7A does not begin until next week. The first round is a best-of-three series with a doubleheader on Friday and an if necessary game 3 on Saturday.

In class 6A, Austin took care of business by sweeping Albertville, 7-1 and 13-0. Madison Academy also swept Danville to advance to the second round in class 4A. Check out the highlights from both games!