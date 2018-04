Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com)- For a little while, the Crimson Tide actually led this one.

A bases-clearing double in the fourth inning gave Alabama what was ultimately fleeting success. Auburn responded swiftly and without mercy.

When it was over, the visiting Tigers took Game 1 by a staggering 19-5 final. Auburn scored five in the fifth, six in the sixth and five in the seventh to blow open the opener of a three-game series in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

