× Arab Police: Active search for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Lookout Drive shooting

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Arab Police are actively searching for a man who they believe is connected to a shooting incident on Lookout Drive on April 19.

Cody Glenn Light, 35, has an active warrant out for shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and has further charges pending.

Law enforcement officers are actively searching for Light and consider him “armed and dangerous.”

Light is suspected of shoplifting from a Pier 69 convenience store on Highway 69 in Guntersville. Police say he drove away in a stolen truck he acquired Thursday night. Police suspect he dumped the truck near the Union Grove Road area and ran away on foot.

Multiple agencies including the sheriff’s office helicopter, Arab PD, Guntersville PD, and SWAT are looking for him now.

They are asking anyone that has contact with him to encourage him to turn himself into law enforcement.

Please call the Arab Police Department at (256) 586-8124 or any other agency to report his location.