Alabama Board of Education names Dr. Eric Mackey as next state superintendent

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Board of Education has voted to hire the next person to lead the state’s K-12 schools. Dr. Eric Mackey was chosen from a list of four finalists to be the next Alabama State Superintendent of Education.

As state superintendent, Mackey will oversee the education of students in all 137 school districts and the K-12 education budget. The current budget is more than $8 billion in combined state, federal and local spending. Mackey will oversee federal and state spending, around $5 billion, while local superintendents are in charge of local tax dollars.

According to the job posting for the position, Mackey will be making a salary in the range of $192,000 to $250,000, with an “excellent comprehensive benefits package.”

Background:

Mackey is a life-long resident of Alabama and began his career in education as a science teacher in Calhoun County in 1993. He worked as an assistant principal, principal, and was the superintendent of the Jacksonville City Schools for eight years before becoming the Associate Director for the School Superintendents of Alabama in 2010. He was named Executive Director of the SSA just eight months later.

Mackey has earned multiple degrees including an Ed.D., in Educational Leadership, an Ed.S, in Educational Leadership, and a Masters of Arts in Biology Education from the University of Alabama. He also received a Bachelor of Science in General Science from Jacksonville State University.

Read Eric Mackey’s full application packet here: