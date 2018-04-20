× 1 injured in shooting at Florida high school, authorities say

(CNN) — At least one person was injured and a suspect is in custody Friday after a shooting at a high school in Ocala, Florida, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was shot in the ankle, said Kevin Christian, Marion Public Schools spokesman.

Authorities asked residents to avoid the area of Forest High School. Parents were asked to go to First Baptist Church of Ocala to be reunited with their children, who will be bused to the church, according to Christian.

The shooting comes on the day of a National School Walkout against gun violence and more than two months since the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and teachers were killed. Parkland students are participating in the national walkout.

Forest High was to participate, according to a Thursday post on the school’s Twitter account.

Forest High, which was ranked as one of the best high schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, has about 2,100 students.

School walkouts have been canceled district-wide in Marion County, according to Marion County School Board member Nancy Stacy.

Developing story – more to come