Woman charged with domestic violence after man stabbed with sword

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A woman is charged with domestic violence after a man died in a stabbing incident.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call on April 2 to respond to a home on County Road 560 in Moulton. The deputies found a man bleeding from his chest. Mark Alan Hale told deputies his wife Jeannette had stabbed him while he was in the living room playing his guitar. Investigators asked about the weapon and Hale said his wife had thrown it outside. Deputies found the weapon, which turned out to be a sword.

Mark Hale was taken by ambulance from the scene and later flown to Huntsville Hospital. Jeanette Hale was arrested on 2nd degree Domestic Violence (Assault), Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell said that Mark Hale later passed away at Huntsville Hospital. On April 18 the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences did an examination and ruled the cause of death as complications of a stab wound. Sheriff Mitchell said the evidence will be presented to the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Jeanette Hale is currently in the Lawrence County Jail.