Weekend Outlook: Surprise surprise, rain is in the forecast AGAIN

Eleven-of-sixteen weekends in 2018 have featured some rain; this weekend we go twelve-of-seventeen.

Saturday Outlook

Outdoor plans for work and/or play Saturday look great: cool early (40s), warm in the afternoon (70s), and staying dry even though clouds start moving in late in the day. This bodes well for anyone looking to March for Babies Saturday morning at UAH’s Charger Union, as well as Paddle the Canal in downtown Huntsville’s Big Spring Park.

Sunday Outlook

Sunday, on the other hand, looks like a soaker from start to finish. Showers move in before sunrise Sunday, and a steady, soaking rain develops from mid-morning to early afternoon. Clouds and rain keep it cool: temperatures struggle to climb above 60ºF briefly as rain comes down heavily at times.

There is no risk of severe weather Sunday, but some lightning and thunder may accompany the heavier downpours in the afternoon. How much do we get? Expect as much as 1-2” of rain through Sunday night, and another 1/2” to 3/4” with additional showers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday behind this slow-moving storm system.

Many of us from the Shoals to Sand Mountain have experienced above average rainfall since the beginning of the year. As waterlogged as the region has been for 2018, both 2017 and 2017 finished up with rainfall deficits (particularly 2016, when exceptional drought conditions developed in northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee).

So rain is certainly welcome, but it would be nice to have a consistently dry weekend here in the Valley!