× Trade-in your old car seat for a discount on a new one at Target

Target is giving parents the chance to recycle their child’s car seats and to save on a new one.

Target’s Car Seat Trade-in event will take place in stores across the country starting on April 22 through May 5. All you have to do head to your local Target and take your car seat to the drop-off box near Guest Services. A team member will then give you a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system or stroller.

Guests can receive one coupon per seat dropped off. The coupon is eligible through May 19, 2018.

Target says they plan to take the old car seats to their partners at Waste Management to recycle the parts.