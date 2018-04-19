Titans release 2018 schedule
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The NFL has released the schedules for the 2018 season. The Tennessee Titans open the year on September 9th, on the road against Miami. Check out the full 2018 schedule for the Titans!
Sept. 9 – @ Miami
Sept. 16 – vs. Houston
Sept. 23 – @ Jacksonville
Sept. 30 – vs. Philadelphia
Oct. 7 – @ Buffalo
Oct. 14 – vs. Baltimore
Oct. 21 – @ LA Chargers
Nov. 5 – @ Dallas
Nov. 11 – vs. New England
Nov. 18 – @ Indianapolis
Nov. 26 – @ Houston
Dec. 2 – vs. NY Jets
Dec. 6 – vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 16 – @ NY Giants
TBD – vs. Washington
Dec. 30 – vs. Indianapolis