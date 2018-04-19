× Titans release 2018 schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The NFL has released the schedules for the 2018 season. The Tennessee Titans open the year on September 9th, on the road against Miami. Check out the full 2018 schedule for the Titans!

Sept. 9 – @ Miami

Sept. 16 – vs. Houston

Sept. 23 – @ Jacksonville

Sept. 30 – vs. Philadelphia

Oct. 7 – @ Buffalo

Oct. 14 – vs. Baltimore

Oct. 21 – @ LA Chargers

Nov. 5 – @ Dallas

Nov. 11 – vs. New England

Nov. 18 – @ Indianapolis

Nov. 26 – @ Houston

Dec. 2 – vs. NY Jets

Dec. 6 – vs. Jacksonville

Dec. 16 – @ NY Giants

TBD – vs. Washington

Dec. 30 – vs. Indianapolis