Michigan family with 13 sons welcomes another baby boy

ROCKFORD, Mich. - It's a boy, again!

The Schwandt family of Rockford, Michigan welcomed their 14th son into the world this week, putting to rest any thoughts that maybe, just maybe, a little girl would break the streak.

Jay and Kateri Schwandt announced Wednesday that they have added a new bundle of joy to their already large brood. The as-of-yet unnamed little one was born weighing 8 pounds 4 ounces and is 21 inches long.

After a certain number of baby boys, the birth of each new son seemed to land the Schwandt family in the national headlines, with the latest boy being no exception.

The Grand Rapids Press reported that, three sons ago, a genetics counselor had calculated the odds of a 12th consecutive baby boy at .02 percent.

After their 13th son was born, Jay Schwandt told WXMI:

“We are crazy. I mean to each their own, you know what I mean. We have a lot of friends that have you know one child or no children. You know, we get plenty of comments, you know out there online about you know how crazy we are and how unfair it is and everything. It’s not for everybody. We enjoy it. We love having 12, now 13 kids. It’s fun.”

The oldest Schwandt son is now 25, the youngest after the newborn is 2.