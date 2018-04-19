× Investigators: Former Tennessee volunteer firefighter stole donation funds while serving as captain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — According to investigators, a Lincoln County man faces theft charges after authorities discover donation funds were stolen from the Mulberry Volunteer Fire Department.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Louis Burns was captain of the department during the time of the event. They discovered more than $4,700 were missing from donation funds during January 2017 through June of the same year.

The investigation began on March 6, at the request of 17th District Attorney General Robert Carter, after allegations were made of stolen money.

The Lincoln County Grand Jury indicted Burns with one count of Theft over $1000.

He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on April 17 and released on his own recognizance.