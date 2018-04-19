× Huntsville City Schools board votes to bring in new bus company

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After a selection process, the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education has chosen and approved a new transportation company to bus students across the district: Apple Bus Company.

Thursday, the board approved a five-year contract for Apple Bus Company to serve. The district will pay just over $11 million annually for the service.

Apple Bus Company representatives present Thursday said the company will provide mostly new buses with air conditioning, GPS tracking, a routing system, cameras, and Wi-Fi compatibility in every one. They pledge to do maintenance routinely on buses, even when they are not in use. The company will seek to hire a general manager for the Huntsville area and will also hold job fairs for qualified drivers to apply.

One of the biggest challenges it will face is recruiting new drivers. Apple Bus representatives say they have a good record for recruiting and retaining drivers, and they will pay $20/hour for beginning drivers.

This marks a change in Huntsville City Schools that many have been calling for for years. Board member Pam Hill has been outspoken about the previous transportation service, Durham School Services. Under Durham, parents and board members have been concerned about late buses, buses that don’t come at all, communication, and the temperature on the bus particularly in the summertime. Durham has been working with school leaders to fix the problems, but this time the district will not renew their contract and has decided to go another direction.