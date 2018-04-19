× Fortune magazine names Nick Saban as one of the world’s 50 greatest leaders

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Football Coach finishes at number 12 above several notable chief executive officers, authors, entertainers, and even presidents.

On April 19, Fortune released its listof “The World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.” According to Fortune.com, there are many key factors when it comes to being ‘efficient and effective’; however, the most beneficial trait is unbundling.

“Unbundling means disaggregating enterprises of all kinds, from the smallest startups to entire nations,” Fortune said. “It can mean increasing value by delegating functions once regarded as necessary parts of the whole.”

Saban outperforms Apple CEO, Tim Cook, French President Emmanuel Macron and OWN Network CEO Oprah Winfrey.

The University of Alabama Football Team’s Twitter account announced this prestigious recognition later that same day.