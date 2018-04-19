× Coroner identifies woman killed in late night house fire in Arab

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A late night house fire Wednesday claimed the life of a woman in Arab, according to officials.

The Marshall County coroner identified the victim as 42-year-old Tabatha Tammy Clark.

The Arab Fire Department says the fire started around 11:30 p.m. at a home on South Main Street. When crews arrived, they said they found a Clark unresponsive in the kitchen. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say they suspect a discarded cigarette was the cause of the fire.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.