Arab Guntersville SWAT team responds to home following shots fired at investigator

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Arab Guntersville SWAT team is actively responding to a home on Lookout Drive after authorities say shots were fired at a District Attorney investigator.

According to authorities, a Marshall County DA’s office investigator was at the home searching for a stolen vehicle when someone fired shots at him. Police say the investigator was not injured during the shooting.

The SWAT team is currently searching for the person or persons involved.

