Alabama schedules a home-and-home series with Notre Dame

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) - The Alabama-Notre Dame rivalry is back.

It's just going to be a little while.

Notre Dame on Thursday announced a home and home series with the Crimson Tide that's set well in the future.

Alabama will open the 2028 season in South Bend with a return visit to Tuscaloosa in 2029.

"Alabama and Notre Dame represent two of the most storied programs in college football history," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "What a great opportunity for our team and our fans to be able to witness these teams play in two of the sport's most iconic venues in Tuscaloosa and South Bend."

