Test your skills before you find us at Panoply

Posted 9:31 pm, April 18, 2018, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There is lots to see and do at Panoply.  Including finding your favorite WHNT News 19 members in the park.  How good are you at finding things?  Check out your skill with our Hidden Object Games.   The objects are all things you might see at Panoply.

Easy Hidden Object Game

Find the following:

  • Baby in a stroller
  • Guitar
  • Ballet Slippers
  • Paint brushes
  • Stereo
  • Funnel cake

Hard Hidden Object Game

Find the following: 

  • Jerry Hayes eating cotton candy
  • Hotdog
  • Umbrella
  • Glue
  • Sunscreen
  • Sunglasses
  • Sidewalk chalk
  • Microphone

Don’t miss Panoply  April 27 -29 at Big Spring Park.  Get your tickets here!