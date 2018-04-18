× SBA offers federal disaster loans to businesses and residents affected by severe storms on April 3

WASHINGTON – Alabama businesses and residents affected by the severe storms on April 3, 2018, can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SBA Administrator Linda McMahon McMahon made the loans available in response to a letter from Gov. Kay Ivey on April 12, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. The declaration covers Morgan County and the adjacent counties of Cullman, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Marshall in Alabama.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Alabama with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners, and renters with federal disaster loans,” said McMahon. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

SBA’s customer service representatives will be available at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about the disaster loan program and help individuals complete their applications.

The Center is located at the Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center, Inc. on 4th Ave.

1629 4th Ave. S.E. Decatur, AL 35601

Opening: Friday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m.

Days: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 21 and Saturday, April 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Closed: Sunday, April 22 and Sunday, April 29, 2018

Closing: Monday, April 30, 2018, at 4:30 p.m.

“Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets,” said SBA’s Alabama District Director Tom Todt.