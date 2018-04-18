× Public meeting set to go over traffic study for Arab High’s new stadium on U.S. 231

ARAB, Ala. — The Arab High School Knights will be playing football in a new stadium this year and a study should help officials come up with a plan for traffic. The company that conducted the jointly funded study will present the results next week, and the public is welcome.

Crews are working on the track at Arab High School’s new stadium, and in the meantime city, school, and state officials are working together to figure out the best route those thousands of blue-clad fans can take to get there from a very busy U.S. Highway 231.

The stadium seats about 4,500 people, and right now there’s no real easy way to get them in or out.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, the city, and the school system funded a traffic study to find a good route in an area that isn’t cut and dry.

“The results of that now are coming back,” Mayor Bob Joslin said, “Next Tuesday night we’ll have an open meeting. It’ll be a joint meeting between the City Council, the Arab School Board and also ALDOT, and then anybody who wants to attend is welcome to attend.”

Representatives from the company that did the survey will go over the results. “They’re going to present what the study results show of where a road needs to be, what the size of it needs to be, and what will be the best for us,” Joslin explained.

The Knights will have the first kickoff of the season at the new stadium in just a few months. The goal is to have a plan in place for a quick and safe new route to get their fans in and out by then. The traffic route will also have to work with a new high school when it gets built adjacent to the stadium in several years.

The public meeting is set for Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Arab City Hall in the courtroom.