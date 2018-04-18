People express condolences to the Bush family on social media, remembering the former first lady

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many here in the Tennessee Valley and across the nation are expressing their condolences and love for former first lady Barbara Bush on social media. The Bush family is using the internet to share their appreciation and memories of the woman they say, 'held their family together.'

The late Barbara Bush may never have had a social media account, but that hasn't stopped an outpouring of kind words and support for her family on all platforms.

The president and his predecessors paid their respects and flags around the country are being flown at half-staff until she is laid to rest on Saturday.

At the request of @POTUS, I have ordered flags in Alabama to be displayed at half-staff to honor the life of former First Lady Barbara Bush. Flags should remained lowered until sunset on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/OlsKdrrtxx — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 18, 2018

Online, many are celebrating the life and accomplishments of the former first lady. Her mission to advocate for literacy echoed in a tweet from the foundation she started in 1989.

The 'Twitterverse' made sure to preserve her witty sense of humor. "I'm gonna overlook the fact you think my cooking is not up to par, and I'm going to tell you the honest truth. The president is never going to eat broccoli. But I'm never gonna eat a...Pork rinds! Ever! Thank you, thank you," she said on the White House Lawn after receiving 10,000 pounds of broccoli.

the people who knew her best referring to her as 'the enforcer' and thanking those who have sent condolences.

While her husband and partner in life says to, 'cross the Bushes off your worry list,' they are still a family who is experiencing a heartbreaking loss.

And so it seems is the country she loved. Her granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager wrote 'people stopped me all the time to tell me how much they loved you. I didn't mind sharing you with them. I love you more than tongue can tell -- my Ganny.'