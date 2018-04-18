Make-A-Wish surprises 8-year-old twins with luau at James Clemens, Hawaiian vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Hailey and Hannah Shores are like any other 8-year-old twins, full of life and energy. They also have cystic fibrosis, a condition that affects the lungs and digestive system.

"They get lung infections real easy. They are in the hospital countless numbers of times, for two weeks at a time for heavy duty IV antibiotics," said Lori Shores, mother of Hailey and Hannah.

James Clemens High School paired with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, providing these girls with a day of nonstop fun. "We did marshmallows and chocolate," said Hannah. "It's just been amazing since we stepped foot into the school today. It's been constant surprising," said Lori.

From playing soccer with Clemens High's team to a luau, Hailey and Hannah were all geared up for their big finale. "My reaction was like yay," said Hannah. "I was like oh my gosh!" exclaimed Hailey.

The school hosted a pep rally for Hailey and Hannah, where they made the big announcement that the entire family is going to Hawaii. The school also donated a ton of gifts and supplies for the girls to enjoy on their trip.

James Clemens raised $8,000 for Make-A-Wish to help make their big dream of a Hawaii vacation a reality. "This is going to be such a good experience for them," said Lori.

The Shores say they can't wait to say "Aloha."

Madison County Schools officials say it's important for them to give back any way they can. Even to a faraway tropical paradise liHawaiiaii.