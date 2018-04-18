× Look For The Lyrid Meteor Shower This Week

The annual window for the Lyrid Meteor Shower has arrived! The shower comes every year around April 16th through April 25th. This year should be a good one to watch, since our moon will be close to new and thus won’t obscure the meteors.

The meteor shower peaks on April 22nd. Unfortunately, our forecast doesn’t look great for viewing Sunday morning: clouds will be building in ahead of rain for Sunday afternoon. So, while you might catch a few meteors between the clouds early Sunday morning, we recommend looking out a few days before the peak too.

Skies should be clear enough Friday night through Saturday morning to view any meteors that fly by. It will be a bit chilly, with overnight lows in the 40s, so grab a coat or blanket. The best timeframe for viewing will be from midnight through sunrise. You’ll have to watch closely to see a meteor though; less than 10 meteors an hour are expected outside of the shower’s peak Sunday morning.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower gets its name from its radiant point, the constellation Lyra the Harp. You do not have to be able to find the radiant point to see the meteors, just find a spot away from city lights and look up!