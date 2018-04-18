Huntsville to host Senior Fishing Rodeo Thursday, April 19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s that time of year again! The Senior Fishing Rodeo returns to Brahn Spring Park Thursday, April 19.

The fishing event is free to anyone 55 or older. The park’s North Lagoon will be stocked with catfish! You must bring your own fishing equipment and bait to participate. A fishing license is required for everyone under 65.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Fishing is from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and awards will follow. Awards will be presented for Most Fish, Heaviest Fish and Oldest to Catch a Fish.

The Senior Fishing Rodeo is presented by the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Madison County Senior Center and the Huntsville-Madison County’s ‘Tie One On’ fishing club.