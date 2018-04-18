Huntsville falls to Macon in game one of SPHL Semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc scored first in game one of its SPHL Semifinal matchup with Macon, but the Mayhem would score the next four, beating the Havoc 6-4. Huntsville pulled within one of Macon with a Shawn Bates goal early in the 3rd, but later in the period Macon found the back of the net twice in less than 30 seconds to ice the game.

Huntsville is now in a must win situation as the series heads to Macon Thursday night. A Mayhem win would send the defending champs back to the President's Cup finals, and would eliminate the Havoc from the post season. The puck drops in game two at 6:35 pm.