Community members rally behind family after deadly house fire

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office, along with the Alabama State Fire Marshal‘s Office continues to investigate an early morning house fire Tuesday that claimed the life of a mother. Family members said she died after going back into the fire to save her 9-year-old daughter.

Her daughter was able to escape, but 32-year-old Kimberley Lamons died from smoke inhalation.

"Everything can be gone in a blink of an eye and being young myself you know we don't always think about that. I keep trying to remember the last time I was at their house," Kimberley's niece Amberly McFarlin explained.

McFarlin said just two weeks ago her aunt Kimberley and her grandmother spent some time watching her child.

Now, realizing her aunt is gone it's unbearable to think about. "There are not really any words for the emotions that come up in spurts. It's tough," McFarlin said.

McFarlin's grandmother and 9-year-old cousin, Cynthia, were able to escape the blaze. They lost everything, but the community is starting to rally behind them. "It's been amazing really to see the entire community come together and try to help," McFarlin explained.

McFarlin said her boss has opened her office, Karri Willis Insurance Agency, for folks to drop off donations. "I can't even explain in words my boss. She is very amazing. She is very loving. She has been through some tough situations as well, so she's understanding," McFarlin said.

There have been a lot of donations brought in for her 9-year-old cousin, but not as many for her grandmother Linda. "We are trying to get all of Linda's medications and she doesn't even have her glasses right now. She hasn't had the renewed ones in a couple of years. She pretty much doesn't have a toothbrush at this point," McFarlin explained.

For the many donations the family has already received they're grateful. They have started a GoFundMe account to help raise funds.

Karri Willis Insurance Agency has two different offices. They are located at 1510 2nd Avenue NW Cullman, Alabama 35055 and 33 Golfview Drive NE Arab, Alabama 35016.