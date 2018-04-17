× One person killed during early morning house fire in Joppa community

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriffs Office, along with the Alabama State Fire Marshal‘s Office, is investigating a fatal house fire.

Calls came in around 2:30 Tuesday morning of a house fire at the corner of Highway 67 and Apple Grove Road in the Joppa community.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.

As they were working to put out the fire, they found one person inside the home.

It took crews from Rock Creek and Tri-County about two hours to put out the flames.

The Morgan County corner is on the scene, but has not identified the victim inside the home.

Deputies believe the fire could be suspicious. We are told investigators on the scene will give out more information later this morning.