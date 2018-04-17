× One person is dead after crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY – One person is dead following a crash in Madison County late Monday night.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells us the crash happened at 11:30pm in the Owens Cross Roads community on Highway 431.

The victim crashed into an 18-wheeler before dying of their injuries.

Southbound lanes of Highway 431 between Cave Spring Road and Wilson Mann Road have been shut down, and traffic is being diverted in the area.

Owens Cross Roads police are in charge of the investigation.