'It would behoove him to do what he's supposed to do:' Madison County judge orders bond for Capital Murder suspect

MADISON COUNTY – Dominique Russell, 26, is charged with Capital Murder. On Monday, a Madison County judge set a $250,000 bond.

“Everyone’s entitled to a bond,” Tim Gann, Madison County Chief Trial Attorney, said.

District Judge Schuyler Richardson signed an order to set a bond for Russell. Gann said this is normal even for a Capital Murder case.

“Capital cases are really the only cases where a no bond can be issued but it is not a mandatory,” Gann said.

The order mandates Russell stays in his home, except for court appearances and drug screenings. He is also not allowed to have any visitors other than his immediate family, pre-trial release officers or someone approved by the release officers.

“Part of it is, he is on house arrest with a GPS monitor,” Gann said. “If he gets out of that range, or does something that he’s not supposed to do, they will notify us and at that point, we will file a motion for a bond revocation and go back in front of the judge if he violates the bond that he has right now.”

Russell does not have a history of violent crime. He shows up in court when he’s supposed to, and he cooperated with investigators in the case of the drive-by shooting that killed Livia Robinson, 3, on March 7. Investigators said that crime started with a social media post argument that escalated.

“I think the main thing the judge considered was he was not the shooter,” Gann explained. “He got into this scheme late in the game, he was not one of the primary people involved in the beginning.”

Gann says the community should know Russell has a lot to lose, and little to gain if he violates this order.

“It would behoove him to do what he’s supposed to do because if he doesn’t, we will be filing a motion to have him locked right back up,” Gann explained.

Court documents indicate Russell is still in jail at this time. WHNT News 19 reached out to Russell’s attorneys. At the time this article was written, they have not reached back out for comment.