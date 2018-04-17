How to watch the 2018 Republican gubernatorial debate

Alabama voters go to the polls in June to narrow down the field for governor and to make an informed choice, many may want to know what the candidates have to say.

WHNT News 19 is partnering with AL.com and ABC 33/40 in Birmingham to bring you the Republican gubernatorial debate Wednesday night.

The debate is at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. that night. But you can watch it from the comfort of your living room.

The entire debate will air on WHNT-2 and stream it live on WHNT.com and the WHNT News 19 app.