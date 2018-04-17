Havoc ready for 2nd round matchup with Macon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It looked like all hope was lost for the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday night, just one goal away from playoff elimination, but with its back against the wall, the Havoc battled back to take the series against Mississippi.

Head coach Glenn Detulleo says that adversity may have been just what the team needed to make a deep postseason run. "We've never been a team that`s quit, we said were probably the team that has the most come from behind wins in the league," Detulleo told WHNT News 19's Taylor Tannebaum. "Wasn't ideal, but it's a situation we've been comfortable in. I don't know if there was a switch hit there at the 10-minute mark in the third period, but that point on we've been a different hockey team."

This hockey team is now preparing for the SPHL semifinals. The series win over Mississippi was huge, but that was only the beginning, and the focus has now shifted to the Macon Mayhem. Macon is the defending champs, but the Havoc like their chances of winning the franchise's first President's Cup since 2010. "I think we`re a very skilled team, and were trying to be the hardest working team in the league too here. So as long as we do that, I think we can take care of the series." Defenseman Stuart Stefan said.

The Havoc playoff push continues on Wednesday night. The puck drops, in game one of the three game series, at 7:00 p.m. at the Huntsville Iceplex.