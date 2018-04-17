× Florence Police search for a missing Hispanic man

SHOALS, Ala. — A Florence man has been missing since April 14 and officers need your help.

Authorities say Christopher Torres, of Park Street, was last seen Saturday. Family members and friends add they last made contact with him Sunday, April 15. He is on medication but they are unaware if he has taken them since Saturday.

Key details :

Maybe wearing red shoes

Hispanic

27-years-old

5′ 07″

180 lbs.

If anyone knows where he is they are asked to contact Florence Police Department at 256-768-2768 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message