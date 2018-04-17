× Death investigation underway after body discovered near East Lawrence High

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are investigating a body found near East Lawrence High School near the ball fields.

Coroner Greg Randolph confirmed that he was notified around 8 p.m. that the body of a male was discovered by students after an event on the field. Randolph believes the person had been there for some time.

At this time there’s no word on the identity of the man or any possible cause of death. The body will be sent to the Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.