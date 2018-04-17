Damage Caused On Lake Guntersville Saturday Due To Gustnado

The National Weather Service has concluded that marina damage on Lake Guntersville was due to a gustnado Saturday afternoon. A gustnado is a weak surface-based swirl of high winds that develops on a gust front.

The National Weather Service’s full report on the feature from Saturday is below:

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Huntsville AL

1014 AM CDT Tue Apr 17 2018

…NWS Damage Survey for 4/14/18 Event…

…Marina Damage on Lake Guntersville Determined to be from

Gustnado…

.Little Mountain Marina Damage…

Estimated Peak Wind: 90 MPH

Path length /Statute/: 400 Yards

Path width /Maximum/: 20 Yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start date: April 14, 2018

Start time: 211 PM CDT

Start location: 7 SW Langston, Marshall County, Alabama

Start Lat/Lon: 34.4594 / -86.1905

End date: April 14, 2018

End time: 211 PM CDT

End location: 7 SW Langston, Marshall County, Alabama

End Lat/Lon: 34.4589 / -86.1865

Survey Summary:

A very small path of damage was surveyed near the Little Mountain

Marina northeast of Guntersville. The path begins at the lake

shore where a tree was uprooted. Marina buildings suffered minor

damage; several windows were broken and some roofing was torn off

(which did not face the lake). Several tree branches were broken

and small tree trunks (all 6 inches in diameter or less) were

snapped, and a flagpole and a TV antenna were bent. The final

damage of note occurred near Murphy Hill Road, where two isolated

pine trees were snapped in a larger grove of pine trees.

Witnesses reported seeing a “waterspout without water” form over

Lake Guntersville and move ashore, causing the damage. Another

witness noted that the “waterspout” formed “along the cold

front”. All of the eyewitness accounts note that it occurred

without any rain. Approximate timing given by witnesses suggests

that the event occurred between 1:30 and 2:30 PM.

Based on these eyewitness accounts and data from KHTX Doppler

radar, the damage is determined to be caused by a gustnado.

Gustnadoes occur along gust fronts, do not typically have a

condensation funnel, and are not associated with convective

cells (which were not present in the area during the time frame

mentioned). KHTX radar data show two gust fronts intersecting as

move across Lake Guntersville near the Marina at approximately

2:11 PM.

The National Weather Service would like to extend its appreciation

to local media outlets, eyewitnesses, and Marshall County

Emergency Management for their assistance.

Note:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in NWS