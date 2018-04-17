Candidates gearing up for Wednesday’s GOP gubernatorial debate — without the governor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Republican candidates for governor – with the exception of the governor – are scheduled to debate from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham.

Ivey is the current office holder, and is leading the field in fundraising, but she says she has a prior commitment in Mobile and can’t appear.

That gives the stage to her rivals in the primary, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Hoover evangelist Scott Dawson and Mobile-area Sen. Bill Hightower.

Battle told WHNT News 19 today that he’s looking forward to the debate and delivering a message.

“If anything, we want people to come away with: we are the candidate who has been there and done that,” Battle said. “We’ve taken on education, we’ve taken on roads, we provided jobs, we’ve made our community better by doing all that. Can we do that same thing for the state of Alabama? Are we’re the only one who’s going to be sitting on that stage who has a history and a record of doing that.”

Dawson says the debate will give him an opportunity to connect with voters, including in the live audience and those following the live stream.

“I’m trying to share my vision for Alabama, to restore faith in our leaders,” Dawson said. “If we lose faith in our leaders, we lose faith in the future. You can live for days without food, but you can’t live for one second without hope.

“What I long to do, is restore charge in the office, give a voice to the people and birth hope in our future.”

Both Battle and Dawson said they hope Ivey appears.

“I think it’s important for each of us to talk about our vision for the future, to talk about what we’ve done in the past,” he said.

Hightower didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The debate will be televised on WHNT-2 and streamed live on WHNT.com and the WHNT News 19 app.