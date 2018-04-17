Buckle up: A mother’s plea to young people in hopes of preventing more tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY – Nearly one year ago today a high school couple tragically lost their lives in a wreck. It happened on Gullion road near Lacey's Spring.

The families of 18-year-old Jonathan Thornton and 16-year-old Maddie Echols said coping with those losses is still difficult. "It's still unreal. I just still can't believe he's gone. It just seems like a big nightmare," Anna Brown-Thornton shared.

Anna Brown-Thornton holds on to the great memories she has of her son Jonathan Thornton. "He was a clown. He had an old soul. He loved music. He wouldn't meet a stranger. He was very polite and I did an awesome amazing job of raising him," Brown-Thornton said.

Brown-Thornton said her son was in the car with his girlfriend Maddie Echols and her friend. "Maddie was trying to avoid a head-on collision, so instead of having a head-on collision, she lost control of the vehicle. She went into an embankment and hit a tree. Her and Jonathan flew out of the vehicle. Jasmine her best friend lived because she had her seatbelt on," Brown-Thornton explained.

Anna said her son always wore his seatbelt, but for some reason, on that night he didn't.

Losing a child has been unbearable for Anna, now she goes around telling people how important is to buckle up. "It's not because I want them to feel sorry for me, because I lost a son. I want them to know, I think Jonathan would want me to tell them how important it was," Brown-Thornton said.

She's hoping speaking out will stop one less mother from having to bury their child, simply because they didn't use a seatbelt.

Brown-Thornton wants to start going around to schools to talk to high school students about buckling up. She said both her son and his girlfriend went to Grissom High School and they have started a scholarship fund.

This year's recipient was Jonathan's best friend.