× Authorities searching for shooter in Danville, one victim flown to hospital

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Danville. Chief Deputy Mike Corley says the incident “happened on the side of the road” sometime between 1:30 and 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed that a man was flown to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body from a rifle.

At this time, authorities are searching for a silver Toyota pickup truck driven by a white male.

Danville High School was temporarily placed on secure perimeter, where no one could enter or exit the buildings. School administration was given the clear to allow students to leave school.