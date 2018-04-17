× Arab Police: Teens confessed to vandalizing 22 stop signs, Guntersville High School

ARAB, Ala. — Arab Police officers say three teens confessed to vandalism that included spray painting an obscene image on 22 stop signs in Arab, spray painting two buildings at Guntersville High School, and vandalism in Cullman County.

The Arab Street Department had to replace 22 stop signs last week because someone spray painted an obscene image on all of them. The city of Arab offered a $250 reward for information leading to whoever was doing the vandalism.

Guntersville High School was vandalized over the weekend. “The SRO at Guntersville High School was able to pull back some video footage and found a vehicle that was actually connected to the spray painting there at their school,” explained Arab Police Assistant Chief Shane Washburn.

Guntersville Police officers passed along that information to Arab Police officers. “At that point, our SROs along with school administration looked in the parking lot of Arab High School and found the vehicle that matched that description,” Washburn said, “With the vehicle, we were able to identify that driver of that vehicle.”

Washburn said they tracked down two other students who were involved. He says all three teens admitted to the damage in Arab, to the stop signs outside the city limits, at Guntersville High School, and to vandalism in Cullman County. They did about $900 worth of damage in Arab alone.

“We’re just glad that this is over, that we were able to find out who did it so that it will stop,” Washburn said, “We hope that [they] will get good counseling so hopefully they won’t do anything like this in the future.”

So far, the teens will be facing misdemeanor charges with Arab and Guntersville police departments. Two of the teens are considered juveniles and one is considered an adult.