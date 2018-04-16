Suspect’s grandmother charged in connection with Osborn murder case

CULLMAN — The grandmother of 19-year-old Andrew Maresh, one of the men charged in the death of 22-year-old Daniel Ray Osborn II, was arrested on March 29 and is charged with first-degree hindering prosecution according to court records.

Investigators found the body of Daniel Ray Osborn II in a Cullman County community in March, and two people have been charged with murder in the case.

Now, a District Court complaint filed in Cullman County says that Susan Winton Smith was told by her grandson and 20-year-old Tyler Hudson, the other man charged with Osborn’s murder, that they had killed Osborn and buried him in her yard.

The complaint goes on to say that Smith never alerted authorities of the murder or that the body was buried in her yard. Court records show that Smith is out on $10,000 bond.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said in March that they talked with several people around Cullman, Hartselle and Fairview, which ultimately led them to the home near Fairview where they found the body buried.