Roy Moore seeks details about accuser Leigh Corfman’s sexual history in latest court filing

DISCLAIMER: This article contains graphic language.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- As part of Roy Moore’s counter-suit against Leigh Corman over defamation claims, Moore’s attorneys have submitted a series of questions for Corfman that are quite personal in nature.

Corfman told the Washington Post in October that nearly 40 years ago she met Moore while she was 14 and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney in Etowah County.

She claimed to the Post there were two encounters at his home, one where he kissed her and the second where he partially undressed her and touched her over her underwear and was made to touch him over his underwear.

Moore repeatedly denied the allegations -- and those made by other young women from the same time period -- during his ultimately unsuccessful U.S. Senate campaign.

Corfman sued Moore in January, alleging the repeated denials and claims by that she was lying by Moore and his campaign, defamed her, and cost her wages.

Moore filed a counter-claim last week, arguing Corfman was part of a political effort against him and denying her claims.

Moore’s Montgomery-based attorney Melissa Isaak submitted a series of interrogatories for Corfman to answer. Isaak didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday.

Corfman’s attorneys said Monday they still have to review the questions and discuss them with Corfman.

The questions from Moore’s lawyer include asking for details about Moore’s car at the time, the house they went to, both from the outside – landscaping, the style of gate and garage -- and the inside.

Moore’s attorney seeks detailed recollections about the interior of the house:

“Please describe the interior furnishings and wall décor of Mr. Moore’s residence. Describe the color of the walls, the type of furniture (please include the color and type of material on any furnishings), and identifiable pictures on the walls. Describe his furniture and the type of flooring in each room (tile, wood, carpet, etc.)”

The next question Moore’s lawyers want Corfman to answer is much more direct.

“State the age at which you became involved with men/boys in a promiscuous, dating, experimental or sexual or romantic manner. This includes 1) kissing a member of the opposite sex (other than relatives), 2) receiving or performing oral sex, 3) touching your hand and or fingers to the genitals of the opposite sex, 4) engaging in sexual intercourse or 5) engaging in body to body contact with a member of the opposite gender in a sexual manner,” the question reads.

Corfman is also asked to describe any consensual sexual encounters outside of marriage, asking, “Please all such incidents, including names, dates, locations and the nature of the activity.”

Moore’s attorneys ask her to provide details including dates and supplier for any drug use and to detail her alcohol consumption before she turned 21.

And, they ask Corfman if she has ever jumped out of a car naked, because she was startled by a firecracker. And, if that did happen, who else was present.

The interrogatories by Corfman’s lawyers mostly focus on statements Moore made during the campaign, but they also address some of the allegations raised against Moore.

The questions to Moore include:

"Admit that You asked parents for permission to date their daughters under the age of 18

in or after 1977;

and

"Admit that You kissed at least one girl under the age of 18 in or after 1977."

Moore provided the same answer to both questions.

“Object to this request for admission as it seeks information which does not appear to be reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence,” according to the court filing.

“Further, this case is only brought by one plaintiff, namely Leigh Corfman, and the request for admission does not refer to Leigh Corfman.”

The case is currently set for trial in December in Montgomery County.

Moore's attorneys are asking that the case be moved to Etowah County.