Parents react to Dr. Matt Akin interviewing with Gulf Shores City Schools for superintendent position

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After a unanimous vote, the Gulf Shores school board voted to enter into negotiations with Matt Akin, Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools, on Monday to lead the Gulf Shores City School System.

According to Huntsville City school board members, Akin contacted them to say he will receive an offer from Gulf Shores, ‘pending contract negotiations.’ The board voted 5-0 in favor of Akin and no one was able to present any concerns in extending the offer said Kevin Corcoran, President of the Gulf Shores board of education.

Chaundra Jones always keeps a close eye on what's happening around Huntsville City Schools. She does so because her kids go there.

She knew all about Superintendent Matt Akin's interest in Gulf Shores City Schools. " I do know from clips that they have shown that he was looking for a smaller school system, kind of similar to where he came from," Jones explained.

Akin became Huntsville City Schools Superintendent in March of 2017. Jones understands Akin wanting to move into a smaller school system, but what bothers her is that her kids go to schools on the state's failing list.

She wants a superintendent to stick around and help fix the problem. "Basically the leader knows the way, shows the way, and goes the way. I know we really need strong leadership and direction in order to get our schools to where we want them to be, that's my main concern," Jones explained.

Gulf Shores City Schools has offered Akin the superintendent position, but he hasn't officially accepted the position. Jones said if Akin decides to stay that's great.

She said if a new superintendent should come in they should be ready to work. "We need the boat to be moving forward and my main concern would be just someone who is able to do that on a large-scale. We are not in a rowboat we are on the Titanic," Jones said.