It's still cold outside but the playoff race is heating up for high school baseball and softball.

The first round match-ups for class 1A-6A are already set and begin this weekend, but class 7A still has area action to finish up.

On Monday night, James Clemens baseball won a pair against Sparkman to win an important series against the Senators. Huntsville baseball also shutout Hazel Green 3-0.

On the softball diamond, top-ranked Sparkman defeated No. 2 Hazel Green 12-2 in a non-area game.