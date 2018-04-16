Huntsville Police will host citizen active shooter class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Police Department is opening an active shooter training class to the public for the first time.

It's called CRASE (Citizen Response to Active Shooter).

"Most people don't realize, over the last 15 years, Huntsville, Alabama has had five...by the standards of the FBI -- active shooter events," said Officer John Hollingsworth.

In 2010, a gunman opened fire at Discovery Middle School. The gunman killed a 14-year-old student in the hallway. Although, Officer Hollingsworth says it might not be a school next time.

"It doesn't matter if you're at home, if you're at work, you've got church, you're on vacation, you're at the mall," said Hollingsworth. "Wherever you're at...these common sense tips will help you have a chance to survive."

The class is free and open to the public.

It will be held on Tuesday, April 17th from 6:00pm-7:30pm at the Jaycee Building on Airport Road.