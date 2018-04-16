Huntsville man completes Boston Marathon after incredible journey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Scott Claflin, an Aerojet Rocketdyne employee, completed the Boston Marathon on Monday after a tough journey recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

Claflin qualified for the Boston Marathon during the 2016 Rocket City Marathon and found out in October that he was accepted into the 2018 Boston Marathon. But the very next day, he learned he had a cancerous tumor in his abdomen and went for surgery in November. Since January, he has slowly been building his endurance to be able to run again and get ready for Boston.

WHNT News 19 spoke with Claflin the week before the race. He said he was feeling nervous and wasn't sure if he would finish, especially because of the weather expected on Monday.

"On my training runs at the end of 20 miles, I did not have another 6.2 miles left in me," he commented. "I just want to go experience it. We'll see what happens!"

Monday, he notified us that he completed the race.

"I completed the marathon. The weather was terrible; very cold, pouring rain, and high winds. But, by the grace God, I persevered," he wrote in an email.

Claflin's coworkers at Aerojet Rocketdyne were watching and tracking him during the race. A quick check of his results shows he finished in 04:39:33.

"I could not have done this without the support of my family who took care of me during the recovery from surgery. Special thanks goes to my wife who cleared all of the obstacles that would have derailed my pursuit of this dream," Scott said Monday.

Claflin had said before he left that he was thankful for all the support in the community: "I never forget how far I've come, particularly in this healing process," he said. "It is a team effort to get me to Boston. I can't escape that. I think about that all the time, and it just warms my heart," he stated.