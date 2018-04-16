Honoring Tennessee Valley First Responders

Huntsville, Ala – The Alabama Legislature & Alabama Sports Festival Foundation declared June 8th “First Responders Day” in Limestone, Madison & Morgan Counties.

A ceremony will be held to honor the men and women that risk their lives for us before the this year’s Alabama State Games at the VBC’s Propst Arena.

The ASF wants to hear from you about which first responders deserve some special admiration and praise.

You can submit the name of a first responder you want to see recognized on their website.