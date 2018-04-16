Gulf Shores school board to offer Huntsville’s superintendent a new job

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — After a unanimous vote, the Gulf Shores school board extended an offer to Matt Akin, Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools, on Monday to lead the Gulf Shores City School System.

According to Huntsville City school board members, Akin contacted them to say he has received an offer from Gulf Shores, ‘pending contract negotiations.’ The board voted 5-0 in favor of Akin and no one was able to present any concerns in extending the offer said Kevin Corcoran, President of the Gulf Shores board of education.

Gulf Shores city officials said that the board of education voted Monday to give legal counsel the authority to negotiate a contract with Akin to become superintendent of their school system.

Akin was interviewed by the Gulf Shores school board last week as a lead candidate out of twenty-seven applicants. The school board has not publicly interviewed anyone else.

Corcoran said that Akin interviewed so well that the board decided they did not want to move forward with any other candidates and they are effectively suspending their search to see if they can reach a contractual agreement.

Akin will not be hired until an agreement is reached but Corcoran said that Akin sounded “excited” on the phone when he was told the news. Corcoran did say that is Akin accepts the position, he would have to take a pay cut.

According to the job posting, The Gulf Shores City Superintendent salary is negotiable, “based on the successful candidate’s experience and proven track record of success.” The school system posted that the salary range is $130,000 to $185,000. “Fringe benefits including state retirement, health insurance, sick leave, annual leave, travel compensation, and professional learning opportunities will also be part of the superintendent’s contract,” according to the posting.

The Huntsville City School board voted more than a year ago to pay Akin $195,000 per year, with other benefits including a $900 a month car allowance and moving expenses.

Gulf Shores is looking for a new superintendent to be in place by May or June 1.