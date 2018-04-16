Dick’s Sporting Goods to destroy remaining stock of modern sporting rifles

Dick’s Sporting Goods is destroying what’s left of their modern sporting rifles and accessories, including the AR-15, more than a month after a policy change.

Usually, retailers may return merchandise that went unsold to the manufacturer but Dick’s is choosing to destroy them instead.

A spokeswoman for the sporting goods company told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “We are in the process of destroying all firearms and accessories that are no longer for sale as a result of our February 28th policy change. We are destroying the firearms in accordance with federal guidelines and regulations.”

At the end of February, Dick’s announced that they would no longer sell what they described as ‘assault-style rifles and modern sporting rifles’ in their 35 specialty Field & Stream locations, also raising the age limit to purchase firearms in all of their stores to 21. The change came after a school shooting in Florida where 17 people lost their lives.