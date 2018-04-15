Scottsboro community gifts Jack’s employee a new car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Anyone who visits the Jack's drive-thru in Scottsboro knows this hometown hero.

"Many times when I come to the drive-thru we see the bicycle sitting in the window," said Ladon Gray, a regular Jack's customer and owner of Gray Boys Alignment.

Johnnie Ford starts his day at 2 a.m. Monday through Friday to make sure he can bike to work by 4 a.m.

"It takes me about 20 minutes to get here, but I like to take the extra time, just in case my legs don't feel like pedaling," said Johnnie

Through clear skies and even during 20-degree weather, Johnnie is always there with a big smile.

"I've learned from the military you know to adapt and overcome," he explained.

"When you see Johnnie working with his ability, you know with one arm, that inspired me a lot," said Gray. "If I could get Johnnie out of the rain and out of the cold, that would get Johnnie back and forth to work."

Gray said he started working on a project a month ago to help with Johnnie's commute. Gray partnered with several organizations and received donations from around the community that wanted to thank the veteran for his service.

"It's just a blessing to me to know that people do these things for other people," said Johnnie.

This past Friday, Gray and his auto shop gifted Johnnie with a new and improved set of wheels.

"I just want to thank everybody who put their hands in this. I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart."