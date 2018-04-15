River Levels Rise Behind Saturday’s Rain

Saturday’s slow moving cold front brought steady rain for nearly 24 hours over the Tennessee Valley. That amounted to 2-3 inches of rain, which will now soak into the soils or run off into local streams and rivers. As it does, a few will rise above flood levels in the following days.

Flint River at Brownsboro : A Flood Warning is in effect for Madison County for the Flint River. The River is expected to rise above flood level Sunday afternoon, then crest Sunday evening. The flood warning will extend through Monday morning.

Big Nance Creek at Courtland: A Flood Warning is in effect for Lawrence County for the Big Nance Creek. The Creek is expected to rise above flood level Sunday evening, then crest after midnight Sunday night. The flood warning will extend through Monday afternoon.

Paint Rock River near Woodville: A Flood Warning is in effect for Madison, Marshall, and Jackson Counties for the Paint Rock River. The River is expected to rise above flood level Sunday afternoon, then crest Monday morning. The flood warning will extend through Monday evening.