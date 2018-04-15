× Huntsville family asks for help raising funds to purchase a wheelchair accessible van for their daughter

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — Parents hope to see their child grow bigger and stronger over the years. Parents of children with special needs hope for the same thing, but it can be difficult for them once their child gets older.

Angel was born at 28 weeks and six days, weighing just two pounds and six ounces.

“She was my miracle child,” said her mother Nikita Walker.

Angel has cerebral palsy, grand mal seizures and profound deafness.

“The things we go through every day, it’s nothing compared to the things she’s been through,” said Walker. “And then she’s still able to smile at the end of the day.”

Angel lives with her grandmother, Alberta Garner. Garner said that while it’s a blessing the two-pound baby has grown, Angel is getting harder to carry.

Medicaid doesn’t cover a wheelchair accessible van and the family has been on a waiting list for a donated van for over seven years.

“It’s a waiting game, but she’s getting older, she’s getting bigger, and we can’t wait anymore,” Walker said.

The family is hoping to raise money to purchase a van. To donate, click here.