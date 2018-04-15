× Huntsville Animal Services offering free adoptions during Tax Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Tax relief of a different kind is available Monday, April 16 through Saturday, April 21 through Huntsville Animal Services.

The shelter is offering free pet adoption during Tax Week. The shelter asks you to take advantage of your tax savings and adopt a dog or cat at no charge.

The city said in a news release that adoptive families will receive a free bag of dog or cat food, while supplies last. Each adoption also includes the same amenities as a regular adoption package: rabies vaccination, microchip, spay or neuter surgery, and canine heart-worm or feline leukemia/FIV test.

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3783 with other questions.